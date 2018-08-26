Unseasonably hot weather is the main story over the next few days.
High temperatures today through Tuesday will be in the low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Each afternoon, the heat index is expected to be in the middle 90s, so be sure to take all necessary heat precautions (minimize time in the sun during the peak heat of the day, hydrate well, and don't overexert yourself).
A few showers and thunderstorms will return to Middle Tennessee from the north, late Wednesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday and Friday.
Storms will be more spotty in nature over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
Some storms will develop each day, mainly during the afternoon, carrying into the evening. Highs then will be in the upper 80s.
