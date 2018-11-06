After last night's severe thunderstorms, sunny and pleasant weather will be the rule this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the 60s.
Overnight, clouds will increase late. Lows will be in the 40s. Tomorrow, a few light showers will be possible. With the clouds and spotty showers, it'll be much cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday looks similar with more clouds than sunshine and a possible shower. Then, steadier rain moves in for Thursday night and early Friday.
After highs in the 50s on Friday, freezing weather will kick off this weekend.
Lows Saturday morning are likely to be in the 20s for the entire Midstate. It'll be very cool all weekend.
Rain returns to Middle Tennessee on Monday as the chilly weather remains.
