More beautiful weather's in store before rain returns later this week.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Tonight, drier air will filter in on a northwest wind, so temperatures will fall into the 30s. In areas protected from wind, patchy frost will be possible toward sunrise.
Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy and slightly cooler weather. Thursday and Friday will be cloudy, with periods of rain. Rain will arrive from the southwest early Thursday afternoon and exit to the east early Friday afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.
This weekend will be variably cloudy with a passing sprinkle or shower on both days. Count on highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s.
