After another afternoon in the mid 90s, some relief from the heat is headed our way in the form of showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight will be dry for most. Any early evening isolated showers will diminish by 7pm. Toward sunrise, isolated showers and thunderstorms will redevelop. Additional spotty storms are expected tomorrow afternoon, and especially tomorrow night. Any storms could contain torrential downpours.
Thursday will bring the best rain chance for the next seven days. Showers will diminish just in time for the Titans home preseason game Thursday night. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will return for Friday. Rain coverage will become even more isolated during the upcoming Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be held down somewhat on Thursday, but will rebound back to around 90 degrees on Friday and beyond.
