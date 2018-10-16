Cloudy and chilly weather will linger today, with a few showers south. Brighter times are ahead, but with that comes the possibility of our first frost.
It'll remain mostly cloudy this afternoon. The clouds will hold temperatures in the low-mid 50s in most areas, so it'll feel more like late November as opposed to mid October. A few showers are likely over southern Middle Tennessee, too. That rain's expected to stay south of Interstate 40.
Showers continue south tonight. Then, by sunrise tomorrow, clouds will begin clearing from the north. Sunshine will return in full force tomorrow afternoon as temperatures climb back into the 60s.
Tomorrow night, spotty frost is likely to develop, especially well northeast of Nashville. Thursday afternoon will be sunny, but cool, in the low 60s.
Rain showers return Friday afternoon, linger through Friday night, and exit early Saturday. Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be bright, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
