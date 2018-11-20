Cloudy and cold weather will linger today. A nice warm-up will take place later this week.
Highs this afternoon will be in the 40s, so wear a jacket for sure. It truly feels like winter outdoors. Tonight, the sky will clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s. Tomorrow will remain chilly, but be bright throughout. Count on highs in the low 50s.
Thanksgiving will be beautiful. Lows will be around freezing, and highs will be around 60. It'll be sunny with little wind.
The wind will pick up on Friday as clouds and showers return. Expect rain to develop during the afternoon and become more steady overnight. Rain will then exit early on Saturday before more showers pass through Middle Tennessee on Sunday.
