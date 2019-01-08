Temperatures will climb to near record-high levels this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s. It'll remain breezy as sunshine returns.
This evening, drier and colder air will overspread the Midstate. By morning, expect out-the-door temperatures to be around freezing. It'll remain chilly albeit bright all day Wednesday and Thursday too. Highs both days will be in the 40s, but with a northwest breeze Wednesday it'll feel more like the 30s.
Nighttime lows will reach their lowest point over the next seven days on Thursday and Friday mornings. Nashville's temperature will dip into the low 20s. Outside of Nashville, teens should be widespread.
Clouds will increase on Friday. Early Saturday, a period of freezing rain and sleet will be possible over northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Precipitation will then turn to rain there, and be rain all day in Nashville. As colder air moves in, count on rain turning to a period of snow or snow showers early Sunday. Minor accumulations especially along the Cumberland Plateau will be possible. Lows will be in the 30s this weekend. We'll have highs in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.