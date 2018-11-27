Very cold air will linger through Wednesday. Then, temperatures will warm to above average levels by the end of the week.
A few snow flurries will fly early this afternoon on the Cumberland Plateau. Sunshine will continue to take over from west to east, eventually leading to a clear sky for the entire Mid State tonight. As the wind diminishes completely count on the coldest night of the season to develop. Nashville will drop to 20 degrees, but most communities will fall into the teens.
On Wednesday, it'll be partly cloudy and a smidge milder, with highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase on Thursday, with highs in the 50s and just a few light rain showers.
A few more showers will develop on Friday with high temperatures in the 60s. Heavy rain arrives Friday night, lingering through Saturday morning. Then, drier weather will take over for late Saturday and Sunday as temperatures continue to be above average. More rain is expected on Monday.
