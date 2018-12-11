Milder air's in the forecast for the next several days. Rain will return later this week.
This afternoon, sunshine will fill the sky for everyone! It'll be much milder than recent days with highs around 50. This evening will become partly cloudy and cold, with lows around freezing.
Freezing fog isn't a concern for tomorrow morning as it was this morning. On Wednesday, we'll have a variably cloudy sky. Temperatures will be a little higher, but it might not feel that way due to a breeze from time to time.
Thursday will turn cloudy with a few showers possible, especially over our western communities. Expect rain at times on Friday and through the first part of Saturday, at least. Highs will remain in the 50s.
Sunday and Monday will turn sunny again with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
