Cooler air will move in today to set the stage for a beautiful stretch of autumn weather.
Today, clouds will gradually exit behind a cold front passing through eastern Middle Tennessee. Rain showers will push off the Cumberland Plateau by 9am. As clouds move out, a northwesterly wind will strengthen making for a much cooler feel outdoors. Highs will only be in the 60s. Humidity will drop, too.
Tonight will be chilly, in the 40s. Tomorrow, clouds will increase again. Expect a few showers especially northwest of Nashville Friday evening. Then, Saturday looks lovely, before more rain returns Sunday, lingering through Monday and into the start of Tuesday.
