Spotty showers and storms will continue through mid-late evening.
Spotty storms are likely the next couple of afternoons/evenings, although the rain chance will gradually be trending downward.
Severe weather is NOT anticipated. Torrential downpours are likely with some storms.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms gradually winding down toward sunset. Very warm and muggy. Low, 72.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with spotty showers and storms redeveloping by noon. Hot and humid. High, 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.