Mainly cloudy skies and unseasonably cool temperatures in the mid 50-degree range today. Clouds will thicken this evening. Rain will arrive around midnight from the west.
We’ll wake up to overnight temperatures in the middle 40s early Friday morning and the commute will be a wet one. You’ll want to keep an umbrella handy, especially during the morning. Rain is expected to diminish from west to east during the afternoon. The wind will increase as colder air moves in.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Friday night. Nighttime temperatures will plummet into the 20s.
Saturday and Sunday will both be chilly, with Saturday the colder of the two days.
Rain returns late Monday.
