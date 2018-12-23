A couple of weak weather systems over the next few days will bring occasional showers.
Rain will exit this afternoon from west to east with a little bit of sunshine returning to Nashville before sunset. It'll remain cool all day with highs in the 40s.
Tonight will turn clear and cold with patchy freezing fog developing toward morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Monday afternoon will be pleasant and bright, but cool with highs around 50. Monday night/Christmas Eve also looks pleasant with temperatures in the 30s.
On Tuesday/Christmas Day, another weak weather system will push through making for more clouds and a couple of light rain showers. Much of the area however will remain dry throughout the day. Expect highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday will turn milder with increasing clouds and highs around 60. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. It'll be windy then, too. Rain showers will linger into Friday. Highs on both Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.