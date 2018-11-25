Dense fog is an issue this morning, so allow extra time to get to where you want to be. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 8am for most of Middle Tennessee. Later today, it'll turn windy and warmer. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. A few showers will develop late this afternoon, arriving from the west.
Showers will linger for a time tonight, then colder air will spread in and clouds will break. It'll turn much colder by sunrise, with temperatures in the 30s and the wind chill in the 20s. A few snow flurries will be possible tomorrow morning along the TN/KY line and on the Cumberland Plateau. Tomorrow and Tuesday will stay cold with highs only in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be in the 20s, with a hard freeze expected for the entire area.
Temperatures will moderate some Wednesday, but especially on Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday. A more significant rain system will arrive Saturday.
Those traveling today should be especially cautious driving to northern Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and northern Illinois. A snowstorm with blizzard conditions will develop there, with snow reaching Kansas City late this morning, spreading into Chicago from the west side by sunset.
