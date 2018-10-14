Showers will be off and on today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. Occasional rain will linger for a while to come.
That means if you're going to the Titans game, you probably should wear a poncho, or expect to get wet by some passing showers. Tonight, expect more periods of rain. It'll be mild and muggy. Tomorrow, we'll have more of the same. Temperatures will be reversed tomorrow though, with the mildest air expected during the morning. Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop from about mid morning on. By late afternoon, temperatures in the 50s will blanket the entire area.
Showers will decrease Tuesday, as clouds remain. Wednesday will turn partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 60s. Temperatures will moderate Thursday. Thursday will be the nicest day of the next week, with sunshine. Clouds and a chance for showers return for late Friday and Saturday.
