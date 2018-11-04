Today will be variably cloudy and windy with a few showers. Strong-severe thunderstorms are still likely Monday night.
The wind will gradually increase this morning. We'll have more clouds than sunshine today, with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers will gradually move in from the west, reaching Nashville by 3pm, lingering into early this evening.
Tomorrow will progressively turn more humid. It too will be a breezy day. Monday night, strong-severe thunderstorms will develop. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are the primary threats. Storms will clear the area by sunrise on Tuesday, so Election Day will be problem free for weather -- just breezy.
Wednesday looks pleasant. More rain showers are likely Thursday into early Friday. Friday afternoon and Saturday will be chilly. A widespread freeze is likely Saturday morning as well.
