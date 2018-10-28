Windy & warmer weather's on tap today. Rain and thunderstorms return to Middle Tennessee on Halloween.
Today will be partly cloudy, windy, and much warmer. Count on highs in the low-mid 70s. A brief shower's possible over far eastern Middle Tennessee. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool. Tomorrow looks like a perfect 10! It'll be sunny and mild, with very little wind. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 60s.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the 70s again thanks to a strong southwest wind. Late Wednesday and Wednesday night (Halloween), showers and thunderstorms will push in from the west. Overnight some storms could become strong-severe, especially southeast of Nashville.
On Thursday, rain transitions to showers before ending. A few showers will be possible Friday. Saturday should be pleasant under a partly cloudy sky. We'll have highs then in the low 60s.
