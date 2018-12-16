Clouds with spotty drizzle will gradually give way to sunshine this afternoon. Sunshine will kick off the new work week.
Today will be cloudy with spotty drizzle early. Clouds will decrease from west to east this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Tonight will be clear with spotty fog forming. Expect lows in the low-mid 30s.
Monday will turn sunny with patchy fog early, followed by areas of freezing fog on Tuesday morning. It'll turn sunny and pleasant once that burns off late Tuesday morning. Highs both days will be in the mid 50s.
Clouds will return Wednesday with a shower possible toward evening. Expect rain showers on Thursday, lingering into Friday. Before the rain exits Friday, a brief period of snow showers will be possible. Thursday's highs will be in the 50s. Friday will have temperatures only in the 40s.
Saturday will turn brighter with highs near 50 and lows around freezing.
