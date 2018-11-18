After a few spots of fog burn off this morning, it'll be partly sunny and mild again. Highs will be in the low 60s. Clouds thicken tonight and rain showers move in from the west after midnight. Spotty light showers are likely Monday. Highs will be in the 50s.
Count on partial clearing on Tuesday. It'll be cooler, with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday morning will begin below freezing, but the afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine and seasonable high temperatures. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be perfect for travel, whether you're driving or flying out of town.
Thursday, Thanksgiving, will be sunny and gorgeous! Expect lows in the 30s and highs around 60. Rain returns late Friday, lingering into Saturday.
