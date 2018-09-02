The next few days will be hotter and drier -- perfect for outdoor summertime fun.
After spotty valley burns off this morning, temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Only isolated thundershowers will develop, between 1pm and 6pm. This evening, any rain will diminish quickly.
Tomorrow and Tuesday will be similar. Then, Wednesday and Thursday, more moisture will begin to move in from the south as a tropical system pushes inland along the Gulf coast. This will bring a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms to Middle Tennessee.
We'll close out the week with spotty showers and storms on Friday afternoon. Highs will be around 90.
