Spotty showers and thunderstorms will diminish by 7 p.m. tonight. It'll turn mainly clear thereafter, with patchy dense fog forming by sunrise.
Monday will be a lot like today. It'll turn hot, before isolated showers and thunderstorms develop. Rain chance tomorrow afternoon is 30 percent. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Tuesday will be similar, but not quite as hot.
Then, as clouds take over Wednesday, expect showers and thunderstorms to develop. Rain will be most likely late Wednesday into early Thursday.
As the rain and a lot of the clouds clear Middle Tennessee by lunchtime Thursday, a northwest breeze will usher in much cooler and less humid air that will stick around until further notice. Highs Thursday through the weekend will be in the 60s and lowermost 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s!
