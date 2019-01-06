Spotty dense fog is possible early this Sunday morning, especially in the deeper valleys and around water. Today will turn mostly sunny and very mild for early January. Expect high temperatures to be in the low 60s.
Tonight, clouds will increase. Monday, it'll turn mostly cloudy, windy, and even warmer before a few light rain showers move in during the afternoon and evening. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
The last of the rain showers will exit early Tuesday. It'll remain mild through around midday, then temperatures will fall through the 50s back into the upper 40s by nighttime. By early Wednesday, temperatures will be around freezing.
Wednesday and Thursday will be bright but colder, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Clouds will increase Friday into Saturday with a few light showers possible from Friday night through Saturday. Expect lows near freezing and highs around 50 to close out the week and begin next weekend.
