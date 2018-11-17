This weekend looks very nice for doing things outdoors. A few showers will return late Sunday night, lingering into Monday.
Early this morning, watch out for a few areas of dense fog, especially in valleys and around water. Where temperatures drop below freezing, the fog could freeze on contact, so be especially cautious driving over bridges and overpasses. Fog will burn off by 9am.
Most of today will be mostly sunny. It'll turn mild, with a high in the lowermost 60s. Tonight won't be as cold, with lows around 40 by Sunday morning. Tomorrow, count on clouds to move in. Tomorrow night, toward midnight, a few showers will enter the Mid State, lingering into Monday.
Tuesday through Friday will be dry and pleasant with highs generally in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
