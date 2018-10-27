Clouds & cool conditions today with a shower possible will give way to brighter and much warmer weather on Sunday.
Today will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a passing shower or spot of drizzle during the morning. This afternoon will become partly sunny. We'll have a light northwest breeze with highs in the 50s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and uneventful. Sunday will turn windy and warmer. An isolated shower will be possible mainly over eastern Middle Tennessee, as a cold front passes through.
Monday looks glorious -- sunshine, little wind, and highs in the upper 60s. It'll turn breezy and warmer on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Wednesday will be windy, warm, and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west (a few of which could have damaging wind gusts) during the afternoon and evening. Trick-or-treaters should prepare for scattered areas of rain.
Rain will gradually taper off Thursday into Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.