An absolutely gorgeous weekend's in store! It'll feel autumnlike today, but become warmer and more humid tomorrow.
This afternoon, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high near 80 degrees. Humidity will remain moderate. Tonight, little change is likely with spotty fog forming, mainly in the valleys. With a wind shift to the southeast on Sunday, it'll become warmer and more humid than Saturday. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
A few rain showers will return Monday into early Tuesday under a variably cloudy sky. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and hot for autumn, with nighttime lows in the upper 60s and daytime highs in the upper 80s.
