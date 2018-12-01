Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today, some of which could become strong. It'll be windy, unseasonably mild, and humid with highs in the upper 60s. Rain will be most widespread before midday. Thereafter, showers and thunderstorms will become more isolated in nature, so there will be more dry periods. A few peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon, too.
Tonight, rain will exit to the east. It'll remain mild with overnight lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and unseasonably mild again. Expect highs around 70, with a southwest breeze from time to time.
Monday will turn cooler. A brief shower will be possible as a cold front slides through. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few snow flurries will be possible Tuesday, with highs only in the 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will both be quite cool. Light rain will redevelop on Friday. Highs then will also be in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.