Keep your umbrella close by this weekend. Periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely both today and tomorrow.
This weekend will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest chance for rain today will be northwest of Nashville, with the lowest chance over southeastern Middle Tennessee. There will be plenty of dry times, too, mixed in between the rounds of rain and downpours.
Tonight, rain will become more widespread. Tomorrow's rain chance will be slightly higher than today's, as a greater portion of the Mid State gets rain at one time or another. Through the weekend, temperatures will hold in the 70s.
Monday will be just as unsettled as the weekend. On Tuesday, rain coverage will become more isolated before expanding again on Wednesday. Both Thursday and Friday will bring only isolated showers and storms with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.
