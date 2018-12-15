Clouds and spotty showers will linger today. Sunshine will return gradually as we round out the weekend.
Today will be cloudy with occasional light rain showers. It'll be seasonable, with a high only in the low-mid 50s. Tonight, showers will linger with lows in the low 40s. On Sunday, any rain showers will exit quickly to the east. Clouds will decrease from west to east. Communities near the Tennessee River will enjoy quite a bit of sunshine. Meanwhile, east of Nashville, clouds will likely linger most if not all of the day. We'll have highs in the low-mid 50s.
Monday and Tuesday will be seasonable and sunny with lows around freezing and highs in the low-mid 50s. Clouds will begin to return on Wednesday. Rain's likely Thursday, possibly mixing with and then changing to snow on Friday. Highs on Friday will only be around 40.
