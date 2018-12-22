Weather will generally cooperate over the next few days for those traveling or doing some last minute shopping.
Today will be partly cloudy and cool, but pleasant. Highs this afternoon will be around 50. Late tonight, clouds will thicken in advance of a few light rain showers expected on Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will climb to around 50 once again.
Monday will be variably cloudy and pleasant, but cool. We'll have lows around freezing and highs in the upper 40s. Weather looks great for Santa late Monday night. On Tuesday/Christmas Day, expect a few more clouds and possibly a couple of light rain showers. The rain chance will be low however -- 30%. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.
Wednesday through Friday will all be milder with highs in the 60s. Clouds will increase Wednesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected at times on both Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.