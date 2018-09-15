The weekend will begin hot, before more effects from Florence cause a change to our weather on Sunday.

Today will be mostly sunny and very hot for mid September. Highs will be in the low 90s. 

Tonight will be warm, as a few more clouds from Florence push our way. 

On Sunday, an increase in cloud cover with a few showers especially east of Nashville will make for a much cooler day the farther east you are.

On the Cumberland Plateau, highs will only be in the 70s. Nashville will top off at 83. 

Meanwhile, along the Tennessee River, temperatures near 90 are expected once again.

As Florence's remnants push away on Monday, temperatures will rise again to around 90 for most days this week.

