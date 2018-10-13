Today will be the pick of the weekend, weatherwise. Rain showers return tonight and linger into tomorrow.
We'll have a variably cloudy sky today, with the most sunshine early this afternoon. It'll be pleasantly cool with a high in the mid 60s. Clouds will thicken tonight as rain showers return around midnight. Rain will linger off and on through tomorrow. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s.
Expect off and on rain on Monday, tapering off Tuesday. Cooler air will push in from the north on Monday, with falling temperatures (into the 50s) during the afternoon. In the wake of the rain, Wednesday through Friday will be brighter and gradually turn milder. Highs on Friday will be around 70.
