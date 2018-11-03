Nice weather today will be followed by wind and a few showers tomorrow. Severe weather's likely Monday night.
Today will be partly cloudy and pleasant after patchy fog burns off by 8:30am. Highs will be in the low-mid 60s. Tonight will be uneventful. Tomorrow will turn cloudy and windy. A few showers are likely during the afternoon and evening.
Monday will be breezy and progressively turning more humid. Strong-severe storms are expected Monday night and very early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be dry and partly cloudy.
Wednesday will be pleasant before more rain moves in on Thursday into Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.