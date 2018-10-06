Unseasonably hot weather will linger a few more days. Then, rain and much cooler air will pay a visit to Middle Tennessee.
Tonight will be mainly clear, warm, and pleasant. Patchy fog will form late, with lows in the mid-upper 60s.
Tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday will be a lot like today. Each afternoon will be unseasonably hot by 10-15 degrees, with just a 20-percent chance for an isolated shower or thundershower. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Then, Wednesday, a cold front will arrive from the west as a tropical system approaches from the northern Gulf of Mexico. The two will produce clouds, scattered rain, and much cooler weather in the Mid-State. Highs Wednesday through Saturday will be in the 70s.
The rain will exit our area early Thursday. That means pleasant fall weather's on tap for Friday and Saturday. Nighttime lows will reach their lowest point in months on Friday and Saturday, with many areas dipping into the upper 40s around sunrise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.