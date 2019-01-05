Today will be sunny and turn mild for early January. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s. Spotty fog will form late tonight. Then on Sunday, after lows in the mid 30s, temperatures will soar into the lower 60s under lots of sunshine.
Clouds will return Sunday night into Monday. A few rain showers will develop late Monday and linger through the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday. Despite the added cloud cover, it'll remain mild on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. It'll be breezy then, too. Tuesday will gradually turn cooler during the afternoon as clouds decrease.
Wednesday through Friday will be much cooler with highs near 50. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 20s, in general. Wednesday and Thursday will be bright, followed by a return of clouds on Friday.
