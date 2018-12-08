A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for tonight. A mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely this weekend.
Today, rain will expand northeastward this morning. It'll mix with sleet and snow at times before midday, then turn to all rain. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Tonight, rain will mix with sleet, freezing rain, and snow again, especially along and north of Interstate 40. Minor accumulations of ice and snow are possible overnight, especially on bridges, overpasses, and other elevated surfaces. Drive with great caution. Lows will be around freezing.
Early on Sunday, precipitation will taper off, possibly ending as some light rain showers. It'll remain cloudy and cool, with highs around 40.
Sunday night and Monday, scattered flurries and snow showers will redevelop, especially southeast of Nashville.
Tuesday will become sunny. Temperatures in the 50s are likely Wednesday. Rain returns late Thursday into Friday.
