A mild weekend's ahead with temperatures rising above average on both afternoons. Cold air returns next week though.
This afternoon, sunshine will return boosting temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear, cool, and uneventful. Then tomorrow, it'll turn windy as clouds move back in. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s! Southwest winds will gust to 30mph at times from mid morning through late afternoon.
Monday will be much colder, as will Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s then, with lows in the 20s. Temperatures will moderate Thursday and Friday, as the chance for a few rain showers returns.
Travel weather into the northeastern part of the country today will be a bit dicey as a mix or rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow develops there. Tomorrow, travel looks good except into the central Plains and upper Midwest where a combination of rain and snow will move in. Especially treacherous tomorrow will be portions of Kansas, Iowa, and northwestern Missouri.
