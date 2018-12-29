This weekend will be cooler with a few showers possible at times, especially well south of Nashville.
Today, we'll have more clouds than sun at times. It'll be cooler than recent days with a high in the upper 40s. Tonight, a few light rain showers will be possible especially southeast of Nashville. Tomorrow, after a few showers depart areas mainly southeast of Nashville before a few more rain showers arrive toward dark from the southwest. Expect lows in the mid 30s and highs in the low 50s. Sunday night, the wind will increase as will the temperature. Showers and thunderstorms will develop especially north of I-40, pushing into southwest Kentucky. There, a strong storm or two will be possible very early Monday morning.
Monday will be windy, warmer, and more humid. We'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms a couple of which could become strong-severe. Rain will clear Nashville by midnight, but will likely linger along the Cumberland Plateau as we ring in 2019. Tuesday and Wednesday will be largely uneventful. A few showers will try to turn from rain to snow from Thursday into Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.