Colder air will overtake the Midstate today. It'll be variably cloudy with highs around 50 degrees.
Tonight, clouds will thicken, and snow flurries will begin to move in. Expect occasional flurries or snow showers tomorrow. A dusting of snow will be possible along the TN/KY line and on the mid and upper Cumberland Plateau. Expect highs in the 30s and lowermost 40s.
Wednesday will turn mostly sunny but remain chilly with highs in the low 40s. On Thursday, clouds will begin to return. Friday morning could begin with a couple of spots of light freezing rain, especially southwest of Nashville. Otherwise, it'll be just cloudy.
The patchy freezing rain shouldn't be a major issue for the morning drive, however. Rain showers expand late Friday, transitioning to a steady rain on Saturday, especially along and south of I-40.
As that weather system pulls away early Sunday, it'll likely end as a period of snow showers and flurries, which could lead to a dusting of snow in spots by sunrise on Sunday. Both weekend days will be chilly with highs in the low-mid 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.