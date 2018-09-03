More intense heat's on the way, before we feel some effects from Tropical Storm Gordon later this week.
Tonight will be very warm and pleasant. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow, count on another very hot day. Highs will be in the low 90s, with the heat index in the middle 90s. Like today, showers and thunderstorms will be very isolated during the afternoon.
On Wednesday, a few more clouds will move into our area from Tropical Storm Gordon, as it pushes inland over southern Mississippi. Isolated thunderstorms will develop that afternoon. Even more showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, as some of the system's moisture continues to affect mainly our western counties.
Friday and Saturday will just feature isolated storms again with highs around 90. A slightly better rain/storm chance will develop Sunday and Monday as a weak cold front enters Middle Tennessee.
