Two weather systems will affect our area this week. Today's will be all rain. Later this week, rain will exit as wet snow for some parts of Middle Tennessee.
Clouds with rain this afternoon gradually transitioning to just showers. It'll remain chilly with highs in the 40s. Spotty showers are likely overnight, exiting early on Tuesday.
Dry weather will then set in for about 36 hours before another rain system arrives Wednesday afternoon or evening from the south. Steady rain Wednesday night will change to spotty snow showers Thursday.
At this point in time, no accumulation is likely. However over far northwestern and northern parts of the area, a dusting of snow will be possible on parked cars, porch railings, etc., on Thursday afternoon or evening.
Friday through Sunday will be brighter but remain chilly with lows around freezing and highs in the low 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.