Clouds and a few sprinkles or showers will linger this afternoon. Meanwhile, much colder air will begin to overtake Middle Tennessee from the west.
Expect the focus of showers this afternoon to be well east of I-65. It'll remain cloudy as temperatures fall from about 60 degrees in Nashville and communities farther east back into the 50s and even 40s by late this afternoon.
Tonight will be dry and remain mostly cloudy. Partial clearing will begin in many areas by sunrise. Tuesday will be notably cooler with clouds moving out during the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will both be sunny and fantastic for travel. Lows will be around freezing. Highs will increase from 52 Wednesday to 60 degrees on Thursday. Late Friday afternoon, rain will return. It'll be mild. Rain will continue into part of Saturday. A second system with more rain should reach Middle Tennessee late on Sunday.
