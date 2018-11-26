It's cloudy and cold today, with a snow flurry possible at anytime.
Highs will be in the upper 30s and lowermost 40s. Overnight the sky will clear. Temperatures will plummet into the low to mid-20s.
On Tuesday, clouds will decrease gradually. It'll remain unusually cold with highs in the 30s. Even colder weather's expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Temperatures then will dip to the teens in most spots.
On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will moderate some under sunshine and very little wind.
More clouds return Thursday and linger through Saturday. A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday.
A heavy rain system will push through late Friday night through at least the first part of Saturday.
Sunday looks partly cloudy and pleasant.
