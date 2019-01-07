Rain showers will move in late this afternoon.
In the meantime, it'll be windy and mild, with an increase in cloud cover. Expect highs in the 60s. Tonight, light showers continue. By morning, it'll still be mild -- in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tuesday afternoon, clouds will decrease. It'll turn cooler toward evening.
Wednesday will be sunny, but much colder with lows near freezing and highs in the 40s.
Chilly air will linger through the remainder of the week. It'll remain mostly sunny on Thursday before clouds return Friday. Friday night and Saturday will turn wet.
As that storm exits the Midstate on Sunday, rain showers will turn to snow showers in some areas. The weekend will remain chilly.
