A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect. Strong-severe thunderstorms are possible this evening, especially over western Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee. This afternoon, expect more clouds than sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms could contain torrential downpours and wind gusts up to 40 mph. This evening, a broken line of stronger storms will move in from the west. They'll likely reach the Tennessee River by 8 p.m. Nashville's greatest storm threat this evening will be around 9 or 10 p.m. Storms will weaken as they slide east of I-65 overnight.
Tomorrow, more clouds than sunshine are likely again. A few lingering showers are likely during the morning, mainly for our eastern counties. It'll be cooler with highs in the mid 80s in general. Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter, as humidity decreases. Temperatures will peak only in the low-mid 80s then as well.
Friday through the weekend will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms returning. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s Friday, before reaching the low 90s this weekend.
