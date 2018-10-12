The next several days will be unseasonably cool, for a change. A few showers are likely tonight, with even more rain due in on Sunday.
Today we'll have increasing clouds. After a chilly start, it'll be cool this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
A few showers will move through tonight, clearing the area by early Saturday. Saturday afternoon, clouds will increase again. Saturday night and Sunday, rain showers will return. Rain will linger off and on into Monday. Come Tuesday, as chillier air takes over, the rain will wind down. Then, Wednesday and Thursday brighter weather will take over, still though with below average temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.