This afternoon will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees. It'll be more humid than yesterday, too.
Rain will be very sparse -- rain chance, 20%.
Tomorrow through Tuesday will be typical summertime days. It'll be partly cloudy and turn hot. Highs each day will be in the low 90s. We'll have lows in the lower 70s with plenty of humidity, too.
Then Wednesday through Friday widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid-State. Highs will be a little lower in general (in the upper 80s to around 90). Lows will still be around 70 degrees.
