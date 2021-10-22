Today will be much cooler thanks to our cold front that passed through Thursday.
Expect to see highs in the 60s this afternoon.
The weekend looks quiet with a fair amount of sunshine, a few clouds and no rain until late Sunday night.
A warm front will lift into the area Saturday night and will help to push our temperatures back to near 80° on Sunday.
It will also bring a round of gusty southerly winds through the day Sunday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast starting late Sunday night and through Monday.
We'll get a brief break from rain on Tuesday before another system moves in during the middle of next week.
