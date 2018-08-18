Showers will begin to fade away late this afternoon and into the evening. There will likely be a few isolated showers lasting after sunset but much of the activity should come to a halt.
As far as the Titans game goes tonight - bring an umbrella or a light rain coat to be safe.
Sunday continues to trend drier with only a few isolated showers during the afternoon.
Highs will be near 90°.
Our rain chances climb right back up to begin the work week. Both Monday and Tuesday bring a high chance for showers and storms. By Wednesday, a front will swing through clearing out the rain and bringing in lower humidity.
By the end of the week our afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80's with an autumn-like feel to the air. We'll take that!
