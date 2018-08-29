Rain chances remain about the same for Thursday and Fridat. Right now  - scattered showers and storms are expecting both afternoon with some strong being on the stronger side but below severe limits. 

The main story for the next several days will be the extreme heat. Mid-90's remain in our forecast all the way through the weekend and for Labor Day Monday. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

