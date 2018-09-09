Monday advertises much drier weather for us but with quite a bit of cloud cover across the Mid-state.
Highs will remain cool in the low 80s with a noticeable drop in humidity north of I-40 as drier air briefly works in.
moisture will work back in from the east ahead of Hurricane Florence Tuesday and into the remainder of the week, increasing our rain chances.
No day next week looks like a total washout but there will be a few isolated showers.
